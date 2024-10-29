NFL Week 9 is packed with action, including the Texans-Jets matchup on Thursday Night Football, and the latest FanDuel promo is offering bonus bets plus more

Believe it or not, but the 2024 NFL regular season has already eclipsed its halfway mark, as Week 9 is readying to get underway.

Currently, new customers can register at FanDuel Sportsbook for a chance at earning $150 in bonus bets as well as three months of NBA League Pass. This article will reveal all that is needed to know about this offer.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Let’s dive into the key terms and conditions surrounding the latest new-user FanDuel promo:

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The welcome offer that is available for all new FanDuel Sportsbook customers is as follows:

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Plus, new users get three free months of NBA League Pass

It is brand new customers who have never registered for a FanDuel account in the past who are eligible to opt-in to this promotion.

Interested patrons can click on the “Claim Bonus” link and then go ahead and complete the registration process and activate their new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Following this, it will be time to fund the new account with a $5 minimum deposit.

At this point, users can place their qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, at any betting odds of your choosing. Once placed, sit back and wait for it to settle.

Important: The qualifying real-money wager of $5 or more must settle as a win in order to receive $150 in bonus bets from this promotion.

If the initial $5+ bet does in fact win, FanDuel will credit the winner’s account with $150 in bonus bets, which do not need to be used in one lump sum. They will be available for seven days, and they cannot be withdrawn.

Explaining the 3 months of NBA League Pass

Now, the three months of NBA League Pass portion of this promotion will be available to all FanDuel customers who place a $5 wager.

For instance, one could bet $5 or more on the Houston Texans at +108 on the money line to beat the New York Jets in their Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup – and regardless of how this bet settles – the bettor will receive three months of NBA League Pass.

A promotional code to access the three-month subscription to NBA League Pass will be emailed within 72 hours of the eligible bet’s placement. Code must be redeemed before Jan. 31, 2025, or it will expire.

Important: The trial subscription must be cancelled before the three-month period ends. Otherwise, the payment method will automatically be charged the standard subscription price.

With an NBA League Pass subscription, NBA fans can gain access to live out-of-market NBA games, 24/7 access to NBA TV, condensed game replays, unique broadcast coverage and more.

Comparing other sign-up promos to FanDuel

Here, is how the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up promo compares to the offers available at the other top online sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Promo Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if first wager wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass None Required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in no sweat bets None Required bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets OR $1,000 first bet safety net CBSBET365 DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None Required BetMGM Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Earn bonus bet up to $1,000 if first bet doesn’t win CBS1000

What can one bet on with FanDuel Sportsbook?

FanDuel supplies its patrons with more than 20 different betting markets to choose from throughout the year, including sports you might not find at other operators, such as volleyball, Snooker and table tennis.

NFL Week 9 betting at FanDuel

It comes as no surprise that the NFL is the centerpiece of sports betting in the United States. Here is a look at some of the top Week 9 NFL betting options.

The Houston Texans (6-2) will take on the New York Jets (2-6) on Thursday Night Football, and the home team is a slight favorite on the point spread. Houston currently leads the league in time of possession through eight weeks.

Team Money line Spread Total HOU Texans +108 +1.5 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) NY Jets -126 -1.5 (-110) U 42.5 (-110)

On Sunday Night Football, it will be the Indianapolis Colts (4-4) facing off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-2). This game features the highest over/under of any primetime game in Week 9 despite both defenses ranking in the top half of the NFL in opponent points per game.

Team Money line Spread Total IND Colts +215 +5.5 (-105) O 45.5 (-115) MIN Vikings -260 -5.5 (-115) U 45.5 (-105)

The Week 9 capper will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) on Monday Night Football. The two quarterbacks involved, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes, are tied for the league lead (9) in interceptions thrown.

Team Money line Spread Total TB Bucs +350 +9.5 (-115) O 44.5 (-110) KC Chiefs -450 -9.5 (-105) U 44.5 (-110)

FanDuel responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is something that FanDuel Sportsbook takes very seriously. All users of FanDuel are able to access the “Responsible Gaming” section of the site.

Here, users can set wager limits, time limits, deposit limits and more. Additionally, users can put themselves on a self-exclusion list or even put their account in timeout for a specified period.