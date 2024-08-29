FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a lucrative promo for new users: A three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV, in addition to $200 in bonus bets

NFL Sunday Ticket is the highlight of the fall for many football fans. You can see out-of-market games every Sunday during the NFL season, making your home your very own sportsbook or sports bar. And if you haven’t had the pleasure of trying NFL Sunday Ticket on your own, FanDuel has the promo for you. If you are a new customer to the sportsbook, you can place a $5 wager on a sport or game of your choosing (up through Sept. 22) and get $200 in bonus bets, plus a free three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Explaining the FanDuel promo: Bet $5 and get a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket

This promotion is quite simple; it’s called a “bet and get,” which means once you bet something — $5, in this case – you get something. Which is $200 in bonus bets, plus a free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket.

All you have to do is opt-in to this particular promo on the FanDuel website. After doing so, your next $5 wager will qualify you for the promotion. You’ll need a separate account on YouTube or YouTube TV to activate the free trial, which we will get into momentarily.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket free trial promo terms and conditions

Here are some key things to know about this FanDuel promo:

New users must register and be physically present in a state where FanDuel operates.

A cash wager of at least $5 will automatically qualify you for the promotion.

To receive the three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, you must choose to opt in to that part of the promotion when signing up or before placing your wager.

You’ll receive a promo code for the NFL Sunday Ticket trial at the email address on file with FanDuel.

If not canceled before the trial period ends, the your subscription rolls over and becomes a paid one.

The deal is valid on FanDuel through Sept. 22.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

Going into its second season with YouTube and YouTube TV, NFL Sunday Ticket gives you access to every out-of-market NFL game in both Sunday afternoon time slots (1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time). If you are already a YouTube TV subscriber, you will get access to every game since that platform comes with the local channels in your market.

For example, if you live in New York and the New York Giants and Jets are playing at 1 p.m., those will likely be the games that your local CBS and FOX channels will be showing. Sunday Ticket gives you access to all of the other games being played at that time.

In addition, you can choose up to four games to watch at a time in the Multiview feature. And you’ll also get the NFL RedZone channel. This program rotates among all of the games that are being played during each window, showing live red-zone drives, key plays and instant highlights.

This is an exclusive service to YouTube and YouTube TV. No other television provider can offer this directly to you on your television or phone. It all starts with NFL Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 8.

How to claim the NFL Sunday Ticket free trial at FanDuel

New users can create a free account at FanDuel, as long as they are 21 or older and physically present in the state in which FanDuel is allowed to operate (18 or older in Washington, D.C.). New and existing users must opt in to the FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo on the website or mobile app. After placing a $5 cash bet, you’ll receive an email from FanDuel at the address the sportsbook has on file. The email will contain a promo code for the free trial. Note: You will receive the email within 72 hours of your wager, but no earlier than Sept. 5. If you don’t already have one, create an account on YouTube or YouTube TV. You will need to provide a billing method in order to activate the promo. If you do not cancel by time the promotional period ends, you’ll be auto-billed for the full season. You can cancel at any time.

What can you bet on?

You can place a wager on any game or sporting event up until Sept. 22 to meet the requirements of the promo. However, one place to start is this Thursday for Week 1 of the college football season.

There are a total of 21 NCAAF games being played Thursday that involve at least one FBS team. No. 24 North Carolina State is in action against Western Carolina, and No. 11 Missouri hosts Murray State.

In the only game pitting two power-four conference foes against each other, the ACC’s North Carolina Tar Heels visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. ET (FOX).

Here are some ways you can bet on this contest at FanDuel Sportsbook.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels -122 -1.5 (-115) O 49.5 (-115) MINNESOTA Golden Gophers -600 +1.5 (-10) U 49.5 (-105)

North Carolina, despite losing quarterback Drake Maye to the NFL’s New England Patriots, is a slight 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel. You can also place a number of prop bets and in-game live betting for this Thursday night game.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the United States, as it has a reputation for offering several ongoing promotions and featuring a wide variety of sports and ways to bet on them.

Daily promotions available

FanDuel offers more promotions for current users than most other online sportsbooks. This NFL Sunday Ticket promo is a prime example. In addition, FanDuel offers profit boosts for parlay bets or certain sports, where you can improve your odds before you place your wager. There are also boost builders/reward stacks that reward making several successful bets in a row. And the site also occasionally offers “no-sweat” bets on certain markets. This means if you lose your wager, FanDuel will credit your account with bonus bets equal to the amount of your losing bet. And current users can also take advantage of referral bonuses.

User experience

FanDuel’s site is intuitive both on a computer and on a mobile device. You can select from a list of leagues or search for a team or player. The mobile site is fast and the site makes it clear which wagers you’re selecting and gives you the opportunity to review it before confirming.

Selection of sports and betting markets

FanDuel offers action from all major U.S. sports betting types and several international ones, including soccer, golf, cricket, and even table tennis. FanDuel is also known for a wide variety of bets, including the ability to modify game lines – point spreads, over-unders, props and more.

Available banking methods

In general, you can deposit via online banking, debit card, credit card, Venmo, Apple Pay, and PayPal, along with other methods that include PayNearMe, wire transfer, prepaid Play+, and FanDuel gift cards. Note that all payment methods may change per state or your financial institution.

Customer service

FanDuel has an extensive chat program where both an automated service and a live person can assist you. You can also contact customer service and other departments via email. However, a phone number is not provided, and email responses are generally not timely (the site allows for 24 hours for a response).