Users who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook can claim $200 in bonus bets and get three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

FanDuel Sportsbook has spiced up its new user promotion in preparation for football season. Let’s take a look at FanDuel’s latest offering and how users can take advantage. This article will go over what the promo is, how to claim it and other pertinent information that users may want to know.

Explaining the FanDuel sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a FanDuel account can earn $200 in bonus bets after placing their first wager of at least $5. Simply sign up for an account, deposit a minimum of $10 and wager at least $5 on any market of your choice. Once that first wager is graded, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

Anyone who is at least 21 years old, located in a state where FanDuel operates and has never created a FanDuel account is eligible to claim this promotion. Users must make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place a minimum bet of $5 on any market. Bonus bets expire within seven days of being issued. They have no cash value and must be wagered 1x to convert to withdrawable cash balance. Bonus bet stake is not included in any potential winnings.

Explanation of NFL Sunday Ticket

Not only do new FanDuel users get to claim $200 in bonus bets, they also get access to three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV for a limited time. Shortly after placing your original qualifying bet, you will receive a promo code to claim the free trial in your inbox.

If you are looking to watch every out-of-market game on an NFL Sunday, NFL Sunday Ticket is your only option. Only one or two games will be on your local channels, meaning there are usually a half-dozen games that you can’t watch. It’s worth noting that any primetime or international games aren’t on Sunday Ticket.

Other services might offer condensed games or highlights, but if you want to watch all out-of-market games live from start to finish, that can only be done with Sunday Ticket.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

If you’ve made the decision to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and take advantage of its welcome promo, all you need to do is follow these steps.

Follow any of the links or banners on this page to get taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Enter all necessary information such as your name, date of birth and address. This helps verify your identity. Create your account using your email address and a secure password. Download the FanDuel app onto your phone so you can place and track your bets from anywhere. Deposit a minimum of $10 using any of the available funding methods such as online banking or PayPal. Scroll through the available markets and place your first bet, making sure to wager at least $5 in the process.

Once you place your first qualifying bet, your account will be credited $200 in bonus bets. Within 72 hours, you should receive an email with a promo code to redeem three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

What can you bet on with FanDuel?

You can place your original bet on any market of your choosing, and you can do the same with the bonus bets earned from the promotion. With that being said, Week 1 of the college football season is upon us, so you might be interested in betting on the start of a fresh season.

The action gets underway early this week, as Colorado plays host to North Dakota State on Thursday night.

Bet Type Colorado North Dakota State Moneyline bet -430 +330 Spread bet -9.5 (-118) +9.5 (-104) Total bet Over 59.5 (-115) Under 59.5 (-105)

Colorado shocked the college football world last year in its season opener, defeating TCU as a three touchdown underdog. This time around, they’re a sizable favorite, though North Dakota State is one of the top FCS programs in the country.

After starting the season 3-0, Colorado went on to win just one of their final eight games last season. The hope is that in their second year under head coach Deion Sanders, the program takes a big step forward. Oddsmakers expect Colorado to start off on the right foot, but North Dakota State won’t be a pushover.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is widely considered one of the top sportsbooks in the nation. When it comes to the availability of different and unique markets, FanDuel is tough to match. They post plenty of props for each game and they offer lines across a wide variety of sports.

In addition to the new-user promotion mentioned in this article, FanDuel also takes care of their existing users with consistent promotions. They offer bonus bets and profit boosts on a daily basis.

The FanDuel app is sleek and easy to use. It responds fast, which is imperative when you want to place a live bet. Finding the sport or market you want to bet on is easy. FanDuel offers parlay builders that allow you to build your own parlay or select an already crafted one.

FanDuel offers a wide variety of banking options for deposits and withdrawals. The process is easy and seamless, and the money is usually in the account of your choosing within a few days. Users can use their bank cards, online banking, PayPal, Venmo and a wide variety of other options to fund their account.

Overall, the FanDuel experience is top notch for those in the market for a sportsbook. That’s supported by their popularity in the industry. If you ever do have an issue, the FanDuel customer service team is available in a live chat through the app to take care of any problems.