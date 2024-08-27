FanDuel promo: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + trial of NFL Sunday Ticket

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With football ramping up, FanDuel Sportsbook is gifting new users a two-part offer for signing up: $200 in bonus bets and a free three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

Here are more details about the promo, and the steps bettors can take to capitalize on this offer.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This offer is exclusively available to new FanDuel Sportsbook customers placing their first bet of $5 or more on any sport. Bettors will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets plus a promotion link to redeem their three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket starting on Sept. 5 regardless of whether they win or lose their initial wager.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

Upon satisfying the initial requirements, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. These bets do not need to be used in one lump sum, though they must be played within seven days to avoid expiration. They’re also non-withdrawable, but any winnings will be returned to the customers’ cash balance. Keep in mind, that does not include the original stake.

What to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

In addition to $200 in bonus bets, customers will receive a free three-week subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket starting on Sept. 5. Customers have until Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET to redeem their code.

In order to take advantage of this special offer, customers will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, including a valid source of payment.

Following the conclusion of the free trial, their subscription will automatically renew on an annual basis and their payment method will be charged the full amount. The price is $679.99, which includes access to every NFL game.

Users can also cancel before the three-week trial period ends to avoid charges.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Redeeming this FanDuel sportsbook promo requires only a few simple steps:

Click “Claim Bonus” Register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account Deposit at least $5 Place a minimum bet of $5 on any sport

Upon fulfilling these requirements, you will receive $200 in bonus bets and a promotion link for a three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Both expire within a specific timeframe, so be sure not to wait too long to redeem these.

What can you bet on?

There are plenty of sports for bettors to wager on this week, including a full slate of college football. One of the most intriging matchups in Week 1 features No. 19 Miami visiting rival Florida on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET).

The Gators, on the heels of three straight sub-.500 seasons, face intense pressure to win. The seat under head coach Billy Napier will only get hotter with a slow start against the Hurricanes.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Miami -138 -2.5 (-120) O 54.5 (-105) Florida +115 +2.5 (-102) U 54.5 (-115)

Another compelling game is scheduled for Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET) as No. 23 USC faces No. 13 LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Both teams are replacing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, though expectations remain relatively high. LSU has the eighth-best national championship odds at +2000 per FanDuel, while USC comes in at +10000.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL LSU -192 -4.5 (-108) O 64 (-108) USC +160 +4.5 (-112) U 64 (-112)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently receives among the highest grades in the industry, and it’s no secret why.

From its lucrative promotions to its easy-to-navigate interface, FanDuel has plenty to offer.

The registration process is relatively seamless, and the sportsbook is highly accessible throughout the U.S. Bettors can wager on several different sports, including the NFL, table tennis and everything in between.

But that’s not all. FanDuel also has daily bonuses such as profit boosts and same game parlay insurance. Once you finish your bonus bets from the new user promo, you can access plenty of these types of promos for existing users.

Adding and withdrawing funds is both secure and effective, and its customer support is generally prompt.

If you’re looking to get into the action during football season, FanDuel is surely one of the top ways to go. The aforementioned sign-up bonus — bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets plus a free three-week subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket — is one way to start with a bang.