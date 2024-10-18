The latest FanDuel promo is granting new customers the chance to earn $300 in bonus bets and a three-month trial to NBA League Pass.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a welcome offer for its new signees to claim in time for the start of the NBA regular season.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The NBA will officially tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a pair of marquee matchups. Those who haven’t registered for a FanDuel account in the past can register and get a chance to receive $300 in bonus bets and three months of access to NBA League Pass.

This article will dive into the details of this new-user FanDuel promo and reveal some intriguing NBA futures bets that can be made ahead of the regular season’s commencement.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo explained

This welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook features two parts. The first part is dependent on the outcome of the bet, while the second can be claimed by all new users.

Those interested can sign up, make a deposit and place an initial real-money wager. If this qualifying bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets.

A promotional link for three months of access to NBA League Pass will be sent to all users, regardless of whether their initial bet wins.

Terms and conditions

There are several items worth noting regarding this FanDuel offer:

Who is eligible?

Those who have never registered for a FanDuel Sportsbook account in the past are eligible for this promotion.

What is the minimum deposit?

A minimum of $5 is required in order to qualify for this promotion from FanDuel.

Are there minimum odds associated with the qualifying wager?

No, FanDuel does not require a minimum betting odds on the qualifying wager associated with this offer.

When do the $300 in bonus bets expire?

If received, the bonus bets have seven days to be used before they expire. Notably, they do not need to be used in one lump sum.

Do potential winnings include the bonus bet stake?

If one wins a wager using bonus bets, the bonus bet stake itself will not be included in the withdrawable winnings. All bonus bets are non-withdrawable.

Three months of NBA League Pass explained

The more unique aspect of this FanDuel promo is undoubtedly the three free months of NBA League Pass access.

Unlike the $300 in bonus bets, this part of the bonus can be accessed even if one’s initial wager of $5 or more doesn’t win. Users will receive a promotional link sent via email that includes access to three months of NBA League Pass. This promo link must be accessed before Jan. 31, 2025, or it will be forfeited.

Once the NBA League Pass trial subscription is activated, users will receive the following perks:

Live out-of-market NBA games

Custom broadcasts, data overlays, and exclusive streams based on betting, strategy, and stats

Archived games

24/7 NBA TV

Insider tip: The NBA League Pass subscription must be manually cancelled before the three-month trial period concludes, or the payment method will automatically be charged the standard subscription price.

FanDuel promo: How to claim

Those interested can follow this step-by-step guide to claim the current FanDuel promo:

Click “CLAIM BONUS” icon Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account Fund account with $5 or more Place first $5+ wager on any market, at any odds Wait for the qualifying bet to settle

Reminder, the qualifying wager of at least $5 needs to win in order to receive $300 in bonus bets.

NBA futures betting at FanDuel

Last season, the Boston Celtics were crowned NBA champions after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals. Denver big man Nikola Jokic secured his third regular-season MVP Award in the last four seasons, and Victor Wembanyama proved his worth as the league’s next superstar.

Now, we look ahead to the upcoming NBA betting season, and the futures bets that come along with it.

Currently, FanDuel has the Celtics as the betting favorites to repeat as champions at +310 odds, with the Oklahoma City Thunder (+650), New York Knicks (+750) and Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) trailing behind.

As for the regular season MVP Award, it is Luka Doncic of Dallas who leads the way at +330 odds. Not far behind are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+410) and Jokic (+480).

One of the most compelling futures markets this season is the Rookie of the Year race. As it stands, this past draft’s No. 9 overall pick, Zach Edey, leads the race at +290, followed by the No. 1 overall selection, Zaccharie Risacher (+700) and No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard (+750).

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is arguable one of the best online sportsbooks in America. The brand has earned that dubbing for a variety of reasons.

For starters, FanDuel supplies a lineup of daily promotions for its returning customers. Said promos normally include profit boosts, odds boosts, no-sweat bet tokens and more.

Moreover, there are nearly two dozen different betting markets available at FanDuel Sportsbook. The more niche choices include cycling, darts, handball, snooker and table tennis. Of course, there are more traditional markets, including the ever-popular NFL betting landscape.

When it comes to making deposits and withdrawals, it’s important that a sportsbook provides a wide variety of options, which is exactly what will be encountered at FanDuel. Transactions can be made using credit and debit cards, popular e-wallets such as PayPal, and several others.