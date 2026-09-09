The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game takes center stage when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots, offering a great opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and start making NFL wagers to earn your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. It is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots at FanDuel

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)



Over 44.5 points (-108)

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have pretty new rings to remind them of just how capable they are of beating the Patriots. Seattle still has its strong receiving corps in place, led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and tight end AJ Barner. The running game will look markedly different with Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet injured. opening the door for rookie Jadarian Price. But the elite Seattle defense, which held the Patriots scoreless until the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, remains intact. Between the oppressive defense and overwhelming atmosphere of the Seattle crowd celebrating a championship, the stage is set for the Seahawks to cover. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Seattle covering a 3-point spread at a 65% rate. Bet on Seahawks-Patriots with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Over 44.5 points (-108)

The Super Bowl came in just under this total with 42 points but an improved New England offense could help carry the total above this number. The Patriots have brought in A.J. Brown to replace departed top receiver Stefon Diggs, which should be a major upgrade. They've also signed Romeo Doubs to be the second option in the passing game. It's hard to see Drake Maye and the Pats being held off the board for three quarters again, so the Over is appealing here. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting at a 53% rate. Bet on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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