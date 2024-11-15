How to get $150 in bonus bets when betting on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Score a great FanDuel promo for the much-hyped fight between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The 58-year-old Tyson is returning to the ring for just the second time since he announced his retirement in 2005, while the 27-year-old Paul has a record of 10-1 with seven knockouts. The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds.

New customers to FanDuel can get $150 in bonus bets by placing a successful $5 wager on any game through FanDuel Sportsbook. Additionally, all new customers are also eligible for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below is a guide on how to redeem this offer as well as what’s available to bet on this weekend.

Explaining the FanDuel welcome promo

With a successful wager of at least $5, new FanDuel customers will get $150 in bonus bets. They will also receive a promotional link for a three-month trial to NBA League Pass via email, regardless of the bet’s outcome.

Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days. They are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promotions. The initial stake is not included in any winnings and cashed out wagers are ineligible.

To be eligible, customers must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming. Bettors in Washington D.C. are eligible if they are age 18 or older. There is a limit of one bonus per person.

What to know about NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass allows fans to access home and road broadcasts of out-of-market games, highlights and customizable statistics. There are monthly, seasonal and annual packages available as well.

Customers can cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Those interested can follow the steps below to sign up and get the FanDuel welcome promotion:

Go to the FanDuel mobile app or desktop website. Register for a new account by creating a username and password, giving the last four digits of the user’s social security number and verifying location. Go through the FanDuel ID verification process, This may require the user to provide scans of a government-issued ID card. Agree to the terms and conditions of FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a first deposit of $5 or more. Place a first bet of $5 or more.

What to bet on for Tyson-Paul

Paul is the favorite at -245 while Tyson is a +194 underdog, but there are many ways to bet on this fight beyond just choosing a winner on the money line.

The over/under on total rounds is 5.5 (-142), while the odds on the fight going the distance is +152. It’s -180 for the bout to not last the maximum eight rounds.

Some of the featured specials offered at FanDuel include if Tyson will be knocked down in any of the first four rounds (+160); Paul to win and both fighters to be knocked down (+500); and Tyson to win a fight that at least gets into the fifth round (+600).

Bettors can also choose the method of victory. Paul winning on either points or by a decision is at +270, Tyson winning either knockout or TKO is also at +270, with a draw at +1000. There are also longshot wagers tied outcomes to specific rounds. For instance, Paul getting the victory in the first round is at +1700. A Tyson win in the opening round is at +1300.

FanDuel at a glance

America’s most-used online sportsbook, FanDuel features a wide range of betting options and unique promotions in addition to the welcome bonus.

Users can take advantage of a college basketball parlay profit boost builder, in which a three-leg parlay will receive a 15% profit boost and each additional leg (up to 12) earns an extra 10%. There are similar boosts for NHL and soccer bets. There are also opportunities to claim profit boosts on single bets. Odds boosts are similar in that they provide the bettor a chance at an increased profit. For instance, a market typically listed at +100 might be moved up to +130 with a promotion.

There is bet insurance for existing customers on straight bets, parlays and same game parlays, in which a customer can place a bet and get bonus bets back if they lose. The FanDuel referral bonus kicks in when users refer a new customer that deposits at least $10 on their first bet. Once the wager is settled, both receive $50 in bonus bets.

Sign-up is quick and straightforward. Deposit methods include debit and credit cards, PayPal and Venmo. It is safe and easy to transfer funds, and customer service reps are available all day for assistance.