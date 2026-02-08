The champion of the NFL season will be decided on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots (+4.5, 45.5) in the 2026 Big Game, the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Patriots vs. Seahawks begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can also take advantage of FanDuel's $6 million Touchdown Jackpot promo. The Seahawks are now -239 money-line favorites (risk $239 to win $100). Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $200 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, going 14-3 and winning arguably the toughest division in football. Seattle finished atop two other playoff teams, the Rams and 49ers, who both had shorter odds than them entering the season to win the NFC West. However, Seattle proved its dominance over them again during the postseason, knocking off both teams in their run to the Big Game. After a first-round bye, the Seahawks defeated the 49ers, 41-6, in the Divisional Round and then the Rams, 31-27, in the NFC Championship Game.

The Patriots also went 14-3 this season, but they didn't face nearly as difficult a schedule during the regular season and the playoffs as Seattle. Still, New England still won the games it needed to. The Patriots have allowed only 26 points during their three postseason games and are coming off a 10-7 road win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds, with an over/under of 45.5 points, both unchanged from the opening lines. Kenneth Walker is the favorite to find the end zone at -185 for an anytime TD, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba at -105. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the +120 MVP favorite, followed by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+230). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET to get help now.