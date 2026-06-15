FanDuel promo code: Claim $350 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Gaethje vs. Topuria, Pereira vs. Gane Sunday

The UFC Freedom 250 fight card put together for Sunday is the perfect opportunity to claim the newest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. This seven-fight main card on Paramount+, starting at 9 p.m. ET due to weather, includes well-known fighters like Sean O'Malley, Derrick Lewis and Josh Hoki and features Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title in the main event. Sign up for FanDuel to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Sunday's UFC White House card is loaded from top to bottom. With 12 of the 14 fighters either ranked or the champion, the event is filled with current, former, and potentially future title holders. Josh Hokit has risen to the fifth-ranked heavyweight in the UFC, as his 3-0 start in the promotion has proven he can back up his words with results. Hokit is 9-0 as a professional, and four of his last five fights have ended via KO/TKO.

He'll face one of the most experienced fighters in UFC history on Sunday, though: Derrick Lewis. The 41-year-old Lewis has 20 UFC wins and 29 professional victories. Lewis is coming off a loss at UFC 324 in January, though, and he's 3-5 since the start of 2022. Hokit is a -370 favorite, while Lewis is the +265 underdog in the latest UFC Freedom 250 odds at FanDuel. Hokit is +120 to win by KO/TKO for method of victory prop betting at FanDuel.

The main event unifies the lightweight title with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje. Topuria, 17-0 in his career, is a -670 favorite over Gaethje (+430). Topuria is -220 to win by KO/TKO, which is how each of his last three fights ended, which were all championship bouts. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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