FanDuel promo code: Claim $350 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Gaethje vs. Topuria, Pereira vs. Gane Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. The UFC White House features a seven-fight card airing on Paramount+, with former or current champions like Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley and Alex Pereira. Gaethje and Topuria will square off in the main event to unify the lightweight championship at UFC Freedom 250, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for FanDuel to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The UFC White House card is loaded with top contenders from top to bottom. Six of the seven fights feature two ranked fighters or champions head-to-head, starting with second-ranked Diego Lopes vs. ninth-ranked Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout. Nearly every weight class is represented on the card, including a contest for the interim heavyweight title.

Alex Pereira seeks to become a champion in three different weight classes as he takes on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Champion Tom Aspinall remains sidelined with an eye injury suffered after being poked in the eye in a no-contest title fight against Gane in October. Pereira relinquished the light heavyweight title to compete for the heavyweight title. This is the co-main event before the showdown between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje for the lightweight championship.

There are many lopsided lines for UFC betting when simply betting the winner and loser, but Pereira vs. Gane and Lopes vs. Garcia aren't two of them. Pereira and Gane both have -113 odds in the latest UFC White House odds at FanDuel, and Lopes is a -192 favorite against Garcia (+148). However, Topuria, who is 17-0 in his career, is a -670 favorite against Gaethje (+430). Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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