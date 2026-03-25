The 2026 MLB season begins on Wednesday with Yankees vs. Giants, the ideal chance to take advantage of the current FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Giants vs. Yankees opens the season at 8:05 p.m. ET, and Wednesday's NBA slate features a potential NBA Finals preview with Thunder vs. Celtics in Boston. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics (47-24) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15) in a contest FanDuel indicates is the most likely NBA Finals matchup. FanDuel lists the Thunder as the favorites to win the Western Conference, with the Celtics the favorites to win the East. Both teams enter Wednesday at their healthiest, with Jayson Tatum back for Boston and Jalen Williams in for the Thunder.

The Celtics had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Thunder have won 12 straight games. The Celtics are 24-11 at home, while the Thunder are 28-8 on the road entering this 7:30 p.m. ET matchup in Boston.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at FanDuel. Other intriguing Wednesday NBA matchups include Hawks vs. Pistons (-2.5), Heat vs. Cavaliers (-3.5), and Rockets (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Yankees vs. Giants MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees travel west to open their season against the San Francisco Giants in an 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch as the only Wednesday baseball game to open the 2026 MLB season. The Yankees are coming off a 94-68 season, losing to the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. The Giants went 81-81 and missed the playoffs. Max Fried starts for the Yankees against Logan Webb and the Giants, with both pitchers finishing fourth in their respective league's Cy Young voting last season. Fried went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA, and Webb went 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA.

For MLB betting, the Yankees are -122 favorites, while the Giants are +104 longshots in the latest Wednesday MLB odds at FanDuel. The over/under is set at 7 runs. Aaron Judge, who won his second straight MVP award for New York, is +255 to hit a home run. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.