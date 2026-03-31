Tuesday features a seven-game NBA slate, perfect for claiming the current FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Also, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani toes the rubber for the first time this season for the Dodgers, creating many unique online sports betting and player prop betting options at FanDuel. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Houston Rockets host the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET in one of the highlights of the seven-game Tuesday NBA slate. The Knicks are coming off a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on Sunday, resulting in their second straight defeat following a seven-game winning streak. Still, the Knicks have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 48-27. The Rockets are coming off a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on Sunday, improving to 45-29. Also on Tuesday, LeBron James plays his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Los Angeles. The Lakers enter at 49-26, while the Cavaliers are 47-28.

For NBA betting, the Knicks are 1-point favorites in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at FanDuel. The over/under is set at 217.5 for over under betting. The Lakers are 2-point favorites at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The true wonderment of Shohei Ohtani will be on display tonight when the two-way superstar makes his first start on the mound this season, and he'll certainly be in the Dodgers' lineup as well, when Los Angeles takes on the Guardians at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani made 14 starts last year in limited innings after coming back from Tommy John surgery, pitching to a 3.14 ERA. He won his third straight MVP after hitting 55 home runs with 102 RBI, and whether he's on the mound or at the plate, he's a must-watch event.

For MLB betting, the Dodgers are -235 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Guardians at +194 underdogs in the latest Tuesday MLB odds at FanDuel. The full Tuesday MLB schedule also features intriguing matchups such as Yankees (-112) vs. Mariners (-104), Red Sox (+134) vs. Astros (-158) and Angels (+120) vs. Cubs (-142). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.