The first full MLB slate takes place today with all 30 MLB teams in action, creating many chances throughout the day to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Saturday also features a six-game NBA slate, including Pistons vs. Timberwolves, as online sports betting options. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28) host the Detroit Pistons (53-20) at 5:30 p.m. ET in one of the most intriguing games on Saturday's six-game NBA slate. The Pistons continue to play without Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung), but the top team in the East has kept winning even without their superstar, going 4-1 in five games without him. The Pistons are coming off a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on Thursday, led by 30 points and 10 rebounds from Jalen Duran.

The Timberwolves are also without their star, as Anthony Edwards (knee) will miss his sixth straight game. Similar to the Pistons, Minnesota has played well without its star, going 4-1 in those five games. For NBA betting, the Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 223.5 points for anyone targeting over/under betting. The Saturday NBA slate also includes 76ers vs. Hornets (-5.5) and Jazz vs. Suns (-16.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Saturday MLB betting preview

Saturday's 15-game MLB slate has contests with first pitches spanning from 2:15 p.m. ET through 9:40 p.m. ET, providing baseball betting opportunities all day. Two former All-Stars take the mound at 4:05 p.m. ET for the Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, with Texas starting two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and the Phillies starting former All-Star Aaron Nola. The Phillies defeated the Rangers, 5-3, on Thursday before an off day Friday.

For MLB betting, the Phillies are -110 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Rangers listed as -106 underdogs in the latest Saturday MLB odds at FanDuel. Other intriguing Saturday MLB matchups include Red Sox (-144) vs. Reds, Yankees (-126) vs. Giants and Royals (+120) vs. Braves at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.