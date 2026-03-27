Friday features a jam-packed sports slate to take advantage of the current FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Sports bettors have options such as a 10-game NBA slate, eight MLB games, including Opening Day for some, and more as online sports betting options for Friday night. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Friday features a 10-game NBA slate, including the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder (57-16) had their 12-game winning streak snapped in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bulls (29-43) are 4-6 over their last 10 games and are coming off allowing 157 points in a 20-point loss to the 76ers on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league in scoring and on his way to another likely MVP award for Oklahoma City.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 239.5 points for anyone targeting over-under betting. Friday also features the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) hosting the Miami Heat (39-34) in the second of three games in Cleveland this week. Miami defeated Cleveland, 120-103, on Wednesday, but the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in a 7:30 p.m. ET start. Friday's action also includes Hawks vs. Celtics (-5.5), Rockets (-13) vs. Grizzlies and Nets vs. Lakers (-16.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Friday MLB betting preview

Friday features an eight-game MLB slate, including the Atlanta Braves hosting the Kansas City Royals in their season openers at 7:15 p.m. ET. Chris Sale, who won the Cy Young award in 2024 and followed with a 2.58 ERA last season, starts for Atlanta against Cole Ragans. The Braves were one of the biggest disappointments in baseball last season, going 76-86 despite higher expectations, and they return a solid lineup including Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley.

For MLB betting, the Braves are -142 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Royals listed as +120 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at FanDuel. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play their second game of the series after the Dodgers won the opener, 8-2. The Dodgers are -245 favorites at home, with the Diamondbacks as +200 underdogs at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.