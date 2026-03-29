The Sunday NBA slate features two of the hottest teams in the NBA going head-to-head in a potential NBA Finals preview for Knicks vs. Thunder, providing a top matchup to claim the current FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Thunder vs. Knicks is one of nine games on the NBA slate as online sports betting options, as well as a near-full slate of MLB games throughout the day. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (58-16) host the New York Knicks (48-26) at 7:30 p.m., with the Thunder 13-1 over their last 14 games and the Knicks 7-1 over their last eight contests. The Knicks are coming off their only loss in that stretch, falling to the red-hot Hornets, 114-103, on Thursday. The Thunder are 30-6 at home this season, but just 16-20 against the spread in Oklahoma City. The Knicks have struggled ATS on the road this season, sporting a 14-23 ATS mark, including 5-7 as the underdog.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Sunday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 224.5 points for anyone targeting over/under betting. The Sunday NBA slate also features Celtics vs. Hornets, Magic vs. Raptors and Warriors vs. Nuggets. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The first Sunday of the MLB season concludes with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Cleveland Guardians at 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball. Both teams are coming off making the postseason last year, with the Mariners going 90-72 and the Guardians going 88-74 to win the AL West and AL Central, respectively. These two teams split their first games of the series before a 6-5 win for the Guardians in 10 innings on Saturday. Both teams are sending 26-year-olds to the mound. The Guardians will start Slade Cecconi (4.30 ERA last season), and the Mariners will start Emerson Hancock (4.90 ERA last season).

For MLB betting, the Mariners are -160 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Guardians at +134 in the latest Sunday MLB odds at FanDuel. Other intriguing Sunday MLB matchups include Angels vs. Astros, Rangers vs. Phillies and Royals vs. Braves. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

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