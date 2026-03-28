Saturday features all 30 MLB teams in action and a six-game NBA slate, creating plenty of avenues to take advantage of the current FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. Saturday features the final game of a three-game Yankees vs. Giants series as an online sports betting option, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28) host the Detroit Pistons (53-20) at 5:30 p.m. ET in one of the most intriguing games on Saturday's six-game NBA slate. The Pistons continue to play without Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung), but the top team in the East has kept winning even without their superstar, going 4-1 in five games without him. The Pistons are coming off a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on Thursday, led by 30 points and 10 rebounds from Jalen Duran.

The Timberwolves are also without their star, as Anthony Edwards (knee) will miss his sixth straight game. Similar to the Pistons, Minnesota has played well without its star, going 4-1 in those five games. For NBA betting, the Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 223.5 points for anyone targeting over/under betting. The Saturday NBA slate also includes 76ers vs. Hornets (-5.5) and Jazz vs. Suns (-16.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Yankees and Giants conclude their three-game series in San Francisco. The Yankees dominated, 7-0, in Wednesday's MLB opener before a 3-0 win for the Yankees on Friday. Will Warren starts for the Yankees after going 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA in his first full MLB season last year. Tyler Mahle starts for the Giants after going 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA last season.

For MLB betting, the Yankees are -126 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Giants at +108 underdogs in the latest Saturday MLB odds at FanDuel. Saturday night also features Royals (+122) vs. Braves, Angels (+118) vs. Astros and Tigers (-108) vs. Padres. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.