After a one-game MLB Opening Night yesterday, Thursday features 11 MLB games, the perfect day for baseball fans to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. The two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will open against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home, and for non-baseball fans, Thursday features a three-game NBA slate. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks will take their seven-game winning streak into Charlotte, which has won four straight and six of its last seven games. These are two of the hottest teams in the East, with the Knicks (48-25) coming off a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday and the Hornets coming off a 134-90 win over the Kings on Tuesday. After starting the season 16-28, the Hornets are 22-6 over their last 28 games to improve to 38-34 overall and climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

For NBA betting, the Knicks are 1-point underdogs in the latest Thursday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 222.5 points for anyone targeting over-under betting. Thursday also features Pelicans vs. Pistons (-4) and Kings vs. Magic (-15.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers also open their season on Thursday, seeking to become the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to win three straight World Series titles. The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks, who went 80-82 last season. The Dodgers return a loaded lineup, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, and will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Arizona's Zac Gallen. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. For MLB betting, the Dodgers are -260 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Diamondbacks listed as +215 underdogs at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.