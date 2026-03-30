The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000, and Monday features a potential NBA Finals preview in Pistons vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Also, 30 MLB teams take the field in the first full week of the 2026 MLB season to create plenty of online sports betting opportunities. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 59-16, while the Detroit Pistons have the best mark in the Eastern Conference at 54-20 heading into their 9:30 p.m. ET clash in Oklahoma City on Monday. The Thunder are coming off a 111-100 win over the Knicks, improving to 14-1 over their last 15 games. The Pistons are 6-1 over their last seven games, with six of those contests without Cade Cunningham (lung), who remains out on Monday. The Pistons will be significantly shorthanded on Monday, with Jalen Duren (knee) and Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined. Also on Monday, two of the hottest teams in the East go head-to-head when the Atlanta Hawks (42-33) host the Boston Celtics (50-24) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawks are 15-2 over their last 17 games, and the Celtics are 9-3 over their last 12 games.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are favored by 12 points in the latest Monday NBA odds. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Monday MLB betting preview

Future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander makes his first start for the Detroit Tigers since he was traded to the Astros in 2017. Verlander, 43, starts against the Diamondbacks, a team he's familiar with as a member of the San Francisco Giants last year, with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Verlander had a solid season with a 3.85 ERA last year as he looks to help a Tigers franchise he spent the first 13 years of his career with, which now has high expectations. The Diamondbacks are starting 28-year-old Michael Soroka, who had a 4.52 ERA last season.

For MLB betting, the Diamondbacks are -118 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Tigers at +100 underdogs in the latest Monday MLB odds at FanDuel. Monday has a full 15-game MLB slate with every team starting a new series. Other intriguing Monday MLB matchups including Mets vs. Cardinals, Yankees vs. Mariners and Giants vs. Padres. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.