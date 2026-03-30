The top NBA teams in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference go head-to-head on Monday, providing an elite contest to capitalize on the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons in one of nine NBA games, along with all 30 MLB teams in action on Monday as online sports betting options. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons in the second half of a back-to-back for OKC after a 111-100 win over the Knicks on Sunday. The Knicks have the third-best record in the East, but the Pistons currently have the top spot in the conference at 54-20. Despite playing without Cade Cunningham (lung) for the last six games, the Pistons are 5-1 over that stretch. Cunningham remains out on Monday. The Thunder are also on a roll, going 14-1 over their last 15 games to improve to 59-16 overall. The Pistons may be extremely shorthanded on Monday, with Jalen Duren (knee) and Tobias Harris (hip) doubtful.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are favored by 13 points in the latest Monday NBA odds at FanDuel. The over/under is 219.5 points for anyone targeting over/under betting. Other intriguing Monday NBA contests feature Celtics vs. Hawks (-1), Bulls vs. Spurs (-18.5) and Wizards vs. Lakers (-16.5). Both the Celtics and Hawks are 4-1 over their last five games. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Monday MLB betting preview

Future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander makes his first start for the Detroit Tigers since he was traded to the Astros in 2017. Verlander, 43, starts against the Diamondbacks, a team he's familiar with as a member of the San Francisco Giants last year, with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Verlander had a solid season with a 3.85 ERA last year as he looks to help a Tigers franchise he spent the first 13 years of his career with, which now has high expectations. The Diamondbacks are starting 28-year-old Michael Soroka, who had a 4.52 ERA last season.

For MLB betting, the Diamondbacks are -118 favorites in moneyline betting, with the Tigers at +100 underdogs in the latest Monday MLB odds at FanDuel. Monday has a full 15-game MLB slate with every team starting a new series. Other intriguing Monday MLB matchups including Mets vs. Cardinals, Yankees vs. Mariners and Giants vs. Padres. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

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FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.