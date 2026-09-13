The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days at one of the best sports betting apps. The first full day of NFL during the 2026 season wraps up with a Sunday Night Football clash between NFC East rivals as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by three. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets for Cowboys vs. Giants:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a specific code in order to claim this FanDuel new-user promotion. Simply click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. It's important to note that this offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook users who are of legal betting age in a state where the sportsbook operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos, follow these steps:

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NFL best bets for Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1

Giants +3 (-105)

Over 48.5 (-105)

Every NFC East team not named the Eagles finished under .500, and for the Giants, that resulted in a complete overhaul of the coaching staff. Longtime Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh is now the guy in charge in New York, and he inherits a young but intriguing roster, headlined by quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and receiver Malik Nabers on offense and edge rushers and linebackers Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and rookie Arvel Reese defensively. New York is considered a sleeper team by many, especially given how successful Harbaugh was in Baltimore.

As for the Cowboys, their main goal after a 7-9-1 2025 in Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach is to fix the defense. Trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay before the year began sure didn't help, and Dallas allowed more than 30 points per game. The offense, which was seventh in scoring, was very good with Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams and an elite receiver tandem in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but Schottenheimer needs his defense to step up in 2026. If that unit can be closer to average, Dallas may very well challenge for an NFC East title. Sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets for Cowboys-Giants:

Cowboys vs. Giants: New York +3

The NFC Wild Card picture could be a bit crowded considering the NFC West had three teams make the postseason a year ago. Every NFC North team could also contend for a playoff spot this year, but both the Cowboys and Giants are teams that could make some noise. It starts with this Week 1 clash at MetLife Stadium. These rivals split last year's season series, with the home side winning each time.

Dallas is a three-point road favorite, per FanDuel's NFL odds, and the SportsLine model has the Giants covering as 2.5-point underdogs in the majority of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets for Cowboys-Giants and more NFL Week 1 games:

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5

Dallas' defense was a problem last year, particularly in this matchup. The Cowboys allowed at least 34 points in each game against the Giants while giving up more than 30 per contest overall in 2025. Dallas is looking for growth on defense, but it's unclear whether that will be the case in 2026. The Cowboys should have a great offense once again, though. As for the Giants, the pieces are in place for this to be a dangerous young offense, and this group showed it can put up big numbers on Dallas' defense last year.

The total for this Sunday Night Football matchup is 48.5. The SportsLine model expects a lot of points, with the Over hitting in 60% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets for Cowboys-Giants and more NFL Week 1 games:

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