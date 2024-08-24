FanDuel promo code for College Football Week 0

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It has been 229 days since the last meaningful down of college football was played, but that will change on Saturday as Week 0 of the college football season takes place. While it’s not a full slate of games, the excitement is certainly there for the season to kick off. All new users at FanDuel Sportsbook who sign up and bet $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets as well as three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket to celebrate the start of football season.

Team Florida State Georgia Tech Spread -10.5 (-112) +10.5 (-108) Moneyline -465 +340 Total Over 55.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110)

Explaining the FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo

New users who create an account with FanDuel Sportsbook can take advantage of their most recent promotional offering. Simply bet $5 on any market and receive $200 in bonus bets plus three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

The “bet and get” promo is a common promotion in the industry. As a reward for signing up and placing your first bet, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You can then use these bonus bets on any market and claim any winnings from these bets. It allows you to start on the right foot with your FanDuel account.

For the start of football season, FanDuel has also added three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket to their promotional offering. Place your first bet of at least $5, and within 72 hours, FanDuel will email you a promo code to use to claim three free weeks of the service. NFL Sunday Ticket allows users to watch all out-of-market, non-primetime games through YouTube TV.

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

In order to claim the new user promo from FanDuel Sportsbook, you must not previously have an account registered with FanDuel. The offer is available to all users in any state where FanDuel operates.

To claim the offer, new users must create an account, deposit a minimum of $10, and then place their first real-money wager on any market of their choosing, making sure to risk at least $5 in the process.

Bonus bets issued from the promotion must be used within seven days (168 hours) of being credited to your account. Bonus bets have zero cash value and must be wagered at least once before being eligible for withdrawal. The bonus bet stake is not included in any payout.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking to bet on Week 0 of the college football season at FanDuel Sportsbook, there is no shortage of options available to you.

You can bet the games with traditional markets such as spread or moneyline betting, or you can bet on the game to go over or under the total. What separates FanDuel from a lot of the competition is the markets they offer beyond the traditional offerings.

If you’re in a state where they are legal, you can bet on passing, rushing, and receiving player props. You can also bet on team props, quarter props, and game props. If you want, you can combine all of these markets and place a same-game parlay to enjoy your college football Saturday.

Gambling responsibly

The biggest key to ensuring a fun sports betting experience is to make sure you are gambling responsibly. FanDuel is committed to giving users all the resources they need to ensure they don’t get carried away with their betting activities. Here are some of the services offered by FanDuel to promote responsible betting:

Deposit limits

Wager limits

Maximum wager size limits

Time limits

Timeouts

Reality checks

Self-exclusion

Player activity statements

FanDuel allows users to opt-in to these programs through their app while also allowing users to control their limits. Gambling responsibly is the way to go.

FanDuel promo kicks off football season

FanDuel is one of the top sports betting sites in the country, and for good reason. They are consistently either one or two in the nation when it comes to key numbers such as betting handle and revenue generated.

FanDuel traditionally offers more markets and props than many other sportsbooks do, making them an ideal spot for users looking to create a less traditional wager. The mobile app is fast and easy to use, while deposits and withdrawals are smooth.

Football season is the most popular time of the year when it comes to sports betting, and FanDuel is kicking new users off with a valuable promotion to celebrate the return of the sport. Week Zero is this weekend, but the entire college season gets underway next weekend. The week after that, the NFL returns to action.