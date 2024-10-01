Claim $200 in guaranteed bonuses following your first bet as a FanDuel customer.

FanDuel Sportsbook customers can collect $200 in bonus bets by signing up today. New users can put their bonus toward any sport available, including the NFL.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This offer is among the best sportsbook promotions, as you only need to make a small wager to get the bonus bets. Here is how you can get started:

Explaining the FanDuel promo

Get $200 in bonus bets for registering with FanDuel Sportsbook. After sign-up, place a $5 qualifying wager on any sport to activate this welcome promotion.

No promo code is required, and your bonus is guaranteed regardless of the qualifying bet’s outcome.

Bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours. These are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after receipt. Additionally, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To activate this FanDuel sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Want to bet on the NFL? This welcome promo from FanDuel is one of the best ways to get started. Here’s a step-by-step guide toward activation:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register a new account at FanDuel. Provide your email address, along with a valid username and password, before verifying your identity.

Make your first cash deposit

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any eligible betting market

Within 72 hours of your qualifying wager, FanDuel will issue $200 in bonus bets. These don’t need to be used in one lump sum but expire seven days after receipt.

What can you bet on

NFL online bettors have a plethora of options from popular game markets (spread, moneyline, total) to player and team props. Sunday’s slate gets off to an early start (9:30 a.m. ET), with the New York Jets facing the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Quarterback Sam Darnold faces his former team as the Vikings look to improve to 5-0. They entered Monday as one of only three remaining unbeatens, along with the Seahawks and Chiefs. The well-traveled former first-round pick has been terrific for Minnesota, throwing for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with a 118.9 quarterback rating. The Vikings (-152) have beaten opponents by an average of 14.2 points.

The Jets, meanwhile, are coming off a dispirited 10-9 loss to the Broncos that dropped them back to .500 at 2-2.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jets +128 +2.5 (-105) O 40.5 (-115) Vikings -152 -2.5 (-115) U 40.5 (-105)

The Bills (3-1) hope to rebound from a 35-10 loss to the Ravens in primetime. They head into Sunday (1 p.m. ET) as 1.5-point underdogs and +102 on the moneyline against the Texans, who are also 3-1.

Houston is coming off a 24-20 victory over the Jaguars. Dare Ogunbowale’s 1-yard touchdown grab with 18 seconds remaining made the difference.

It is early, but this matchup may wind up carrying a lot of importance down the stretch for seeding. As expected, both teams are shaping up to be big-time contenders in the AFC, especially with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs battling a lot of injuries.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bills +102 +1.5 (-110) O 46.5 (-114) Texans -120 -1.5 (-110) U 46.5 (-106)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel is widely accessible and has a strong selection of betting options, making it one of the top sportsbooks. It regularly offers bonuses, including odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance and referral offers.

It takes only a few minutes to sign up, and FanDuel is giving new users $200 in bonus bets following their first cash wager. Win or lose, it doesn’t matter.

There are several ways to deposit money, including PayPal, Venmo and credit/debit cards. Additionally, bettors can enjoy speedy payouts.

The app is available in some two-dozen states. Customers can wager on several different markets, from the ever-popular NFL to niche sports like boxing. Those in select locations also can play casino-style games (blackjack, roulette, slots), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and skill/puzzle games.