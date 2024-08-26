FanDuel promo code for US Open tennis tournament

New users can bet the US Open tennis tournament at FanDuel Sportsbook with this promo.

The final tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year is set to begin beginning this week. The US Open gets underway in Queens, New York and there are numerous contenders on both the men’s and women’s sides of the draw. Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff won the tournament last year, but neither is the betting favorite entering the 2024 iteration.

Just weeks removed from the Summer Olympics, the best tennis players in the world are set to compete in a high-profile event once again. Let's take a look at the FanDuel odds for both the men and women at the US Open.

Player Odds Carlos Alcaraz +220 Novak Djokovic +250 Jannik Sinner +320 Alexander Zverev +750 Daniil Medvedev +1400

Player Odds Aryna Sabalenka +195 Iga Swiatek +350 Coco Gauff +1000 Elena Rybakina +1100 Jessica Pegula +1900

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking for a wide variety of betting markets, it’s hard to do better than FanDuel. Tennis betting is no different, with FanDuel offering a wide variety of options for bettors. Some common bet types include:

Moneyline: Who will win the match? Odds are adjusted based on perceived probability.

Set betting: Who will win the first set? What will the exact set score be?

Totals: How many games will be played in the match?

Props: How many aces? How many tiebreakers?

Same Game Parlay: Combine multiple aspects of a single match into one bet

Parlays: Select a string of multiple bets, all of which must hit to win the parlay

Futures: Which player will win the tournament?

Gambling responsibly

FanDuel encourages all of its users to enjoy sports betting responsibly and sensibly. It offers a wide variety of different options to help players monitor their betting activity. Some of these include:

Deposit limits

Wager limits

Maximum wager size limits

Time limits

Timeouts

Reality checks

Self-exclusion

Player activity statements

In addition, FanDuel lists a number of resources and support organizations on its website to help bettors find help if they need it. Sports betting is intended to be fun, but if it negatively impacts other areas of your life, it can become an issue. FanDuel is committed to keeping it entertaining and safe for everyone.

