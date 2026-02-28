Saturday night features elite action on the hardwood to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $100 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Saturday night NBA action features the Lakers vs. Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET, and ranked college basketball teams go head-to-head with No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 22 Tennessee at 6 p.m. ET and No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Florida at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

One of the top Saturday night games features No. 7 Florida hosting No. 20 Arkansas in SEC play at 8:30 p.m. ET. Florida, the reigning national champions, has won eight straight games to improve to 22-6 overall and 13-2 in the SEC. Arkansas, coached by John Calipari, is 21-7 overall and 11-4 in the conference. The Gators have won their last two meetings, but Arkansas won the three before those. Florida is favored by 10 points at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Luka Doncic and LeBron James pairing hasn't gone as flawlessly as many may have expected, as rather than fighting for the top spot in the West, the Lakers are clawing to remain in the top six of the conference and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Warriors host the Lakers, which plays to Golden State's strength with one of the biggest home/road winning splits in the NBA. The Warriors are 19-11 at home compared to 12-17 away this season for a 31-28 overall record.

However, the Lakers have actually fared better on the road than at home this season, entering Saturday 18-12 away and 16-12 at home for a 34-24 overall record. Although it hasn't equated to Western Conference dominance, Luka Doncic leads the NBA at 32.7 ppg this season, including scoring 41 points on Thursday. The Warriors remain without Stephen Curry (knee). For NBA betting, the Lakers are favored by 4 points in an 8:30 p.m. ET start. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.