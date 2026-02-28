The Saturday college basketball schedule is stacked, providing plenty of chances to claim the current FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $100 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. One of those contests features No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Iowa State at 4 p.m. ET in a crucial Big 12 battle. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

Saturday features 20 of the 25 ranked teams in action, including five matchups of ranked vs. ranked programs. The earliest of them showcases the No. 1 team in the nation when top-ranked Duke hosts No. 11 Virginia at noon ET to begin one of the best college basketball days of the regular season. Later on, No. 14 Kansas travels to No. 2 Arizona for a 4 p.m. ET start, and the Wildcats will be seeking some revenge after Kansas handed them their first loss of the season on Feb. 9 after a 23-0 start. For college basketball betting, Duke is favored by 10.5 points, and Arizona is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at FanDuel.

One of the top Saturday night games features No. 7 Florida hosting No. 20 Arkansas in SEC play at 8:30 p.m. ET. Florida, the reigning national champions, has won eight straight games to improve to 22-6 overall and 13-2 in the SEC. Arkansas, coached by John Calipari, is 21-7 overall and 11-4 in the conference. The Gators have won their last two meetings, but Arkansas won the three before those. Florida is favored by 10 points at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Saturday features a five-game NBA slate, highlighted by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against one of the biggest rivals over his career in the Golden State Warriors on the road. The Lakers and Warriors are both fighting for postseason positioning as neither team wants to end the year in the NBA play-in tournament. The Lakers (34-24) are currently sixth in the West and just outside the play-in, while the Warriors (31-28) are eighth and in a play-in tournament position.

Stephen Curry (knee) remains out for this contest, though, so it won't be a LeBron vs. Curry showcase at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, but it still features an appealing contest. Earlier on Saturday, the Miami Heat host the Houston Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET, with two teams also looking to improve their postseason positioning. For NBA betting, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 points, and the Rockets are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Saturday NBA odds at FanDuel. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.