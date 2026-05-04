Round 2 of the NBA and NHL playoffs are rolling, and Monday is the perfect day to grab the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. In the NBA, there are Game 1s for 76ers vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Spurs, while the NHL has Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game 1 and the second game of Flyers vs. Hurricanes. Throw in 12 MLB games, and there are plenty of sports betting options to take advantage of this offer. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information on the offer, including terms and conditions, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Knicks had a bit of a scare when they went down 2-1 in their first-round series with the Hawks, but then they left no doubt, winning the final three games by a combined 96 points. That includes a 51-point victory in the deciding Game 6, when OG Anunoby scored 29 points, Mikal Bridges had 24 and Karl-Anthony Towns had a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The seventh-seeded Sixers stunned the Celtics, winning in seven games as Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 109-100 road victory on Saturday to finish it off. New York is a 7.5-point home favorite, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes a play on the total here. Over 213.5 gets a 'B' grade from the model, as it hits in 56.4% of the model simulations. Sign up to bet on 76ers vs. Knicks and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Anaheim Ducks just knocked off the two-time Western Conference champions, beating the Oilers in Games 2, 3 and 4 before closing it out with a 5-2 victory in Game 6 last Thursday. Now they'll face a Golden Knights team that won three in a row to eliminate the pesky Mammoth. Brett Howden scored four goals in those three victories against Utah, and Jack Eichel had nine points and Mitch Marner had seven in the first-round series. The Pacific Division rivals faced off three times in the regular season, with Anaheim winning all three by 4-3 scores, with two going to overtime. Eight Ducks players had at least five points in the series against Edmonton, led by Jackson LaCombe with nine. The Golden Knights are -168 money-line favorites in Game 1, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 62% of its simulations. Sign up to wager on NHL games and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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