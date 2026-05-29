FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Dodgers-Phillies, MLB on Friday

New bettors who are interested in Friday's sports betting options can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The NHL Playoffs take over the spotlight with the Hurricanes looking to oust the Canadiens in Game 5. There is also a full MLB slate, French Open tennis and golf among the many other wagering possibilities. Sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The Montreal Canadiens look gassed and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes are taking advantage, going up 3-1 in the series after posting a comprehensive 4-0 victory on Wednesday. Montreal has played 18 games in this postseason while Carolina has played 12, and it looks like that difference in rest is making a difference. The Hurricanes outshot the Canadiens 43-18 in Game 4 and have more than twice as many shots in the series (136-65). The Hurricanes can clinch the series at home but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, thinks there is a solid chance the East final will have one more game in Montreal. The Habs are winning Game 5 in 45% of simulations as big plus-money underdogs for a rare 'A' grade. Bet on the NHL Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The 15-game Friday MLB schedule wraps up with an intriguing pitching matchup when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers are atop the NL West and have the second-best record in baseball, just beind the Atlanta Braves. L.A. has won eight of its past 10 games and will send left-hander Justin Wrobleski (6-2, 3.07 ERA) out to face Philly righty Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67). The Phillies are 9-4 in their past 13 games to move above .500 and are second in the NL East. Wheeler hasn't allowed a run in his past two starts, while Wrobleski has been hammered in his past three (14 runs) after a stellar start to the season. The SportsLine model has the Dodgers prevailing on Friday in 61% of simulations. Sign up here to wager on the MLB and more to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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