New users can jump on the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. It's a big night in the NBA and NHL on Monday. The Canadiens will visit the Sabres for an NHL Playoffs Game 7, with the winner heading to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Hurricanes. In the NBA, the Thunder will host the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Montreal Canadiens will need to rebound quickly following a devastating 8-3 loss at home in Game 6 on Saturday. The winning team has scored at least five goals in four of the six games in East semifinals. Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and four assists for the Sabres, and Tage Thompson had a goal and set up three. Both teams pulled their goalies in a potential series-clinching game for the first time since 1990, but the two who finished Saturday are likely to start, meaning Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for Buffalo and rookie Jakub Dobes for the Habs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has a strong 'A' grade on Over 5.5 goals, which hits in almost 62% of simulations.

The top two seeds and the teams with the best records in the league appeared to be on a collision course for the Western Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs. Now, that matchup is here, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 on Monday. San Antonio has had OKC's number this season, winning four of five meetings, three by double-digits. Newly-crowned league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who also won the award in 2025, is averaging 29.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Thunder in the NBA playoffs, while Victor Wembanyama is scoring 20.3 points and blocking 4.1 shots per game for the Spurs. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Over 219.5, which hits 60% of the time. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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