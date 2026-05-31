FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Cubs, Charles Schwab Challenge, MLB, NASCAR on Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Cubs and Cardinals wrap up their series on Sunday Night Baseball, while the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge takes place. NASCAR will run under the lights in Nashville beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The NL Central has been the best division in baseball this year, and each team is over .500 entering Sunday and will enter June at .500 or better, which is hardly the norm for this stage of the year. The Cubs made the postseason last year, so them being very good is hardly a surprise, but the Cardinals being this good is certainly noteworthy after some poor seasons in St. Louis. After these rivals split the first two games Friday and Saturday, a series win is on the line in the final game of the day on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in 54% of its simulations, but the Cardinals are covering the +1.5 run line 64% of the time, earning that pick a 'B' grade. Bet on MLB games and more at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The road to the U.S. Open is in full swing, as we're just a few weeks left from the action kicking off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Sunday features the fourth and final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, which Ben Griffin won last year. Eric Cole enters the final round with the lead at 12 under and is +240 to finish victorious on Sunday. Big names like Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun are in the top 10 entering Sunday, though, and 10 players are within four shots of Cole's lead and 17 are within five strokes. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for every bettor to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets of their own, and FanDuel Sportsbook offers various tools and resources to help bettors. These include gaming alerts, deposit and wager limits and timeout options. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.