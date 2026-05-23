FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Knicks, Canadiens-Hurricanes, MLB on Saturday

Saturday features two more massive postseason games, so what better time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet is for $5 or more and wins. The Knicks are up 2-0 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers, who host Game 3 on Saturday. The NHL Eastern Conference Final continues with Game 2 in Carolina with the Hurricanes aiming to even the series up at 1-1 after losing to the Canadiens on Thursday. Sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Canadiens have excelled under pressure all postseason, and they sure didn't blink in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Habs' first two series went seven games, and they didn't wrap up the second round until Monday, and they needed overtime to advance. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, went 8-0 in the first two rounds and had been off since May 9. But it was all Montreal to begin this series as the Canadiens had four first-period goals in what wound up being a 6-2 win. They can now go up 2-0 before the action moves to Montreal, while the Hurricanes will aim to even things up at 1-1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing the underdog Canadiens once again as they win in 50% of simulations at +175. Bet on the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

It looked like the Cavs were set to steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in New York, but the Knicks dominated in the fourth quarter and overtime to win that one before taking Game 2 by 16 points. The series now moves to Cleveland, where the Cavs are 6-1 this postseason. A 3-0 lead is awfully tough to come back from, and the Cavaliers don't want to find themselves in that big of a hole. The SportsLine model isn't a big believer in the home side, though, with the Knicks winning Game 3 in 60% of simulations at plus money. Sign up here to wager on the NBA Playoffs to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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