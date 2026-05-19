The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, and Tuesday has plenty of sports betting options to make the most of this offer. The NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals start Tuesday with the Knicks hosting the Cavaliers, and New York is favored by 7.5 points. There is also a full 15-game slate of MLB. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The New York Knicks are rested, and they'll be looking to get to the NBA Finals after falling short last season when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks swept the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, winning by an average of 22 points. Cleveland knocked off East top seed Detroit in seven games after needing seven to get past the Raptors in the opening round. The Cavs routed the Pistons 125-94 on Sunday, while the Knicks haven't played in nine days. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, doesn't expect much rust, as New York is winning in 74% of its simulations and covering the 7.5 points 58% of the time. Sign up now to bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Philadelphia Phillies have been the hottest team in baseball, but it hasn't done them a ton of good in the NL East. The Phils' five-game win streak is the longest in MLB and they've won 12 of their past 15 but are still seven games behind the Braves in the division. Atlanta plays in Miami early Tuesday, while Philadelphia hosts the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Phillies swept the Pirates before winning the opening game of this three-game series with a 5-4 victory Monday. The Phillies are -143 home favorites on the money line, but the SportsLine model sees value on the Reds, who are winning in 47% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Sign up today to wager on MLB and more at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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