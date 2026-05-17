The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet is for $5 or more and wins. Sunday features the best two words in sports – Game 7. The Pistons will host the Cavaliers in a winner-take-all clash with a trip to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on the line, and there are also 15 MLB games and the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Cavs had a 3-2 edge heading into Friday's Game 6 matchup in Cleveland, but they were unable to put the Pistons away at home. The Pistons instead won by 21 points to force Game 7 back in Detroit, where the winner on Sunday will face the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit is 5-2 at home this postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Pistons winning Game 7 in nearly 75% of simulations.

This weekend has been home to a number of intriguing MLB rivalry clashes as part of the league's Rivalry Weekend, including the Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels. You could also call this one the "Shohei Ohtani Classic" as the four-time MVP is a current Dodger who started his career with the Angels. On Sunday, the Dodgers will look for a series sweep. Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.88 ERA) starts for the Dodgers while Grayson Rodriguez makes his season debut for the Angels. The SportsLine model loves the play on the Dodgers on the money line, with L.A. winning in 67% of its simulations. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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