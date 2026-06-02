FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final, MLB on Tuesday

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final starts Tuesday, the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Hurricanes will host the Golden Knights in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET, with both teams seeking a second NHL championship. There's also another full 15-game MLB slate, the French Open and many other sports betting options you can consider. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have been a buzz-saw in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but now they face a veteran Vegas Golden Knights squad that just swept the team that was perceived as the league's best. The Golden Knights have 13 players who have played in a Stanley Cup Final, while the Hurricanes have just two, including Jordan Staal, who last won the Cup in 2009. Goalie Frederik Andersen has allowed only 1.62 goals per game in these playoffs as the Hurricanes have won 12 of 13 games. The Golden Knights swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche after going six games in the first two rounds. With a full week off, Vegas could be rusty, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes the road underdog Golden Knights. Vegas is winning in 48% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade with the plus-money payout. Bet on Stanley Cup Final Game 1 at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The AL Central hasn't been pretty, but it has been competitive at the top, with the Guardians, White Sox and Twins battling it out. The Twins are six games behind division-leading Cleveland after beating the White Sox 9-6 in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. Chicago is just 1.5 games behind the Guardians and is trying to stay afloat with star rookie Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami out with a hamstring injury. The White Sox will send right-hander Davis Martin (8-1, 2.00 ERA) to the mound to face Minnesota lefty Connor Prielipp (1-3, 5.13 ERA). Martin is looking like an ace with a myriad of pitches in his arsenal, but the SportsLine model sees this as a higher-scoring game, with Over 8 runs getting a 'B' grade as it hits in 69% of simulations. Sign up now to wager on MLB at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important and FanDuel offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.