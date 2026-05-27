FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Dodgers-Rockies, MLB on Wednesday

Fans who want to take advantage of the numerous sports betting options Wednesday can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Only one playoff games is on tap Wednesday, and that's in the NHL with the Hurricanes looking to take a 3-1 lead over the Canadiens. The 15-game Wednesday MLB schedule features multiple intriguing matchups, with the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani both set to take the mound in their respective games. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Montreal Canadiens need to solve their woes at the Bell Centre on Wednesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their East Final series. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in overtime Monday to take a 2-1 series lead, dropping the Canadiens to 2-5 at home in these NHL Playoffs. It is also the first time the Habs have lost two in a row this postseason. Carolina is 5-0 on the road in the playoffs and has scored first in nine of its 11 postseason games. The Hurricanes have outshot the Canadiens 64-25 over the past two games of the series. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, leans slightly toward Montreal on the money line, as it wins in 50% of its simulations as a plus-money underdog. Bet on the NHL Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

In MLB, 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole aims to follow up a solid start in his return from Tommy John surgery when he makes his second start Wednesday against the Royals. New York looks for a second three-game sweep of K.C. this season after a 15-1 victory Tuesday. Every starter had at least two hits in that game, and the Yankees hit six home runs. They are -156 money-line favorites, but the SportsLine model sees value on the Royals, who earn a 'B' grade in winning 44% of the time. In Los Angeles, it's a matchup of Japanese right-handers as the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (4-2, MLB-best 0.73 ERA) faces off with Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.86 ERA). Despite the pitching matchup, the model has a 'B' grade on Over 8 runs, which hits in 62.1% of its simulations. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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