FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes, MLB on Thursday

New users who want to get in on Thursday's sports betting can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The NBA and NHL Playoffs are in the conference finals stages, with the Cavaliers trying to recover from their collapse when they visit the Knicks for Game 2. In the NHL Playoffs, the Canadiens head to Raleigh to face the Hurricanes for Game 1 of the East final. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to get right back on the horse after a devastating collapse in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series with the New York Knicks. The Cavs led by 22 points with less than eight minutes left in Game 1 on Tuesday, but New York outscored them 44-11 over the rest of the fourth quarter and overtime in a 115-104 victory. Jalen Brunson took over the game, scoring 17 points once the rally started and finishing with 38. The Knicks star was targeting James Harden, who yielded 34 points in the game as the primary defender. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has New York winning in 72% of simulations and covering the 5.5 points 61% of the time. Sign up now to bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

It's another question of "rest vs. rust" in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final in the NHL Playoffs when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Montreal has been resilient and is finding a way to win, but it has played the maximum 14 games in these playoffs, while Carolina has played the minimum eight. That means the Hurricanes have had 11 days off since sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers. The Habs finished off the Sabres in Game 7 (in overtime) on Monday. Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki have combined for 27 points in the playoffs (6 goals, 21 assists) for Montreal, while Logan Stankoven has seven goals for Carolina. The SportsLine model has the Habs winning in 50% of simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade on a solid +170 payout. Sign up to wager on the NHL Playoffs and more at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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