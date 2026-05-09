With four important playoff matchups in the NBA and NHL and a 15-game MLB slate, Saturday is the perfect time for new bettors to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Thunder will try to take a 3-0 lead against the Lakers as the series moves to Los Angeles, while the Avalanche can go up 3-0 in their second-round series with the Wild. There is also UFC 328 featuring Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland to wrap up the evening. Sign up at FanDuel now and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Thunder are off to a perfect start to the postseason and can go up 3-0 over the Lakers in their quest to repeat as NBA champs. OKC had no problems at home, winning both Game 1 and 2 by 18 points. The Lakers went 2-1 at home against Houston in the first round. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, sees more value in backing the Lakers on the money line as they win in 37% of simulations as +305 underdogs. Bet on Thunder vs. Lakers and more NBA at FanDuel, where new users can earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Avs had the NHL's best record in the regular season, and they certainly look the part this postseason. Colorado is 6-0 in the playoffs thus far after sweeping Los Angeles and taking a 2-0 lead over the Wild. Game 1 was a crazy one, with the Avalanche winning 9-6. The Avs followed that up with a 5-2 win in Game 2. Things now move to Minnesota, where the Wild will need to get back on track to make this series more competitive than it's been thus far. The model has the Avs taking a 3-0 lead in 62% of simulations. Sign up here to wager on the NHL and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and it's important that they know the different tools and resources available at sportsbooks. FanDuel has a live chat feature for its bettors, as well as activity alerts, gaming limits and timeout options. FanDuel also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.