If you're a fan of sports betting, you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins on Thursday. There are two matchups in the NBA playoffs, headlined by Lakers vs. Thunder, while Hurricanes vs. Flyers is the only game on the Thursday NHL playoffs schedule. Click here and sign up now at FanDuel to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Head over to our FanDuel promo code review page for more information and the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers expected their Western Conference series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder would be a tough one. That was clear in Game 1 of their conference semifinals, when OKC cruised to a 108-90 victory. The fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an off night but the Thunder still won big should be a concern for L.A. The reigning MVP and likely 2026 winner scored just 18 points, well below his 31.1 season average. James scored a game-high 27 points, but the Lakers struggled with Luka Doncic's absence. Austin Reaves scored just eight points as he looks to regain his form after an injury absence.

OKC is a 15.5-point favorite in the Lakers vs. Thunder odds, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects another rout. The Thunder win in 85% of the model's 10,000 simulations and cover the spread 53% of the time. Bet on Thunder vs. Lakers and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Philadelphia Flyers want to win their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Carolina Hurricanes, but right now the goal is to make it competitive. Game 2 went to overtime, but with the Flyers trailing 2-0 in the series, Thursday's home game is critical for Philly. Its offense has been struggling, as it scored three goals in the first three games of the first round and hasn't had more than two since. The Flyers are also 1-for-11 on the power play.

The Hurricanes are -167 favorites, but the SportsLine model sees some value on the Flyers. It has Philly covering the +1.5 puck line in 69% of simulations and winning 41% of the time. Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen hasn't allowed more than two goals in the past six games, which is one reason the model has Under 5.5 goals hitting in almost 61% of its simulations. Sign up to wager on NHL games and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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