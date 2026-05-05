Fans interested in wagering on Tuesday can use the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue, there is a full slate of 15 MLB games, and with other sports betting options like Champions League soccer, there should be something for everyone. The two NBA games are highlighted by Lakers vs. Thunder as L.A. looks for the major upset. Click here to sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including terms and conditions of the offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got past the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and their reward is a matchup with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC had the best record in the NBA, boasts the reigning league MVP (and presumed 2026 winner) in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and ranks among the best in the league on both ends of the court. The Thunder swept the Lakers in the regular season, winning the four games by an average of almost 30 points. Los Angeles will remain without Luka Doncic, but Austin Reaves is back, and James is averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists in the playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Lakers covering the 15.5-point spread in 53% of its simulations, and Under 213.5 hits 52.9% of the time. Sign up to bet on Lakers vs. Thunder and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche played one of the wildest games in the NHL Playoffs so far, with Colorado taking a 9-6 victory Sunday. Eight different Colorado players had goals, including Conn Smythe Trophy favorite Nathan MacKinnon, who also had two assists. He was one of four Colorado players with at least three points, along with Cale Makar (two goals, one assist), Devon Toews (one goal, three assists) and Martin Necas (three assists). The Avalanche are -205 favorites on the money line, but the SportsLine model is leaning toward the Wild. It has Minnesota covering in 66% of its simulations and sees value on the Wild +165 as they win in 40% of simulations.

In MLB, the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani takes the mound against the Houston Astros in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday. Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in five starts. Los Angeles has won its past two, including an 8-3 victory in the series opener Monday, following a four-game losing streak. Houston is 4-6 in its past 10 games. The Dodgers are -231 money-line favorites, but the SportsLine model sees value on the Astros, who win in 45% of its simulations, earning a 'B' grade with the plus-money payout. Sign up to wager on NHL and NBA games and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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