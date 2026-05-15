The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. Both NBA Playoffs Game 6 matchups are potential elimination games, with the Spurs and Cavaliers holding 3-2 series leads. San Antonio, the No. 2 seed, visits the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, while top-seeded Detroit will try to avoid a shocking exit against the Cavaliers in the East. With a full MLB Rivalry Weekend slate, golf and lots more, there are plenty of sports betting options. Sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The Spurs have had more trouble than they expected from the Timberwolves, but now they're just one victory away from the conference finals. The Thunder are waiting, and they and the Spurs looked like the two best teams in the league most of the season. Victor Wembanyama has been a major headache for the Timberwolves, averaging 20 points, 13.2 rebounds and 4.4 blocks in the series. But the Timberwolves have leaned on Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 23.6 points despite being on a minutes restriction for a few games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on Minnesota to cover, as they cover the spread in 62% of its simulations.

The Pistons are in a bit of trouble, as they blew a nine-point lead in the final three minutes Wednesday night and lost 117-113 to the Cavaliers in overtime. It was Cleveland's first victory in these playoffs away from home. Now they are back in the comfort of Rocket Arena, where they are 33-14, including 6-0 in the postseason. James Harden had 30 points and six assists in his best playoff performance with Cleveland, while 39 points and nine assists from Cade Cunningham weren't enough for the Pistons. The model has Cleveland winning in 55% of simulations, and it is recommending Over 210.5, which hits 58.8% of the time. Sign up to wager on the NBA Playoffs and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

Friday begins the second season of MLB Rivalry Weekend, and that means games like the Subway Series (Yankees vs. Mets), Crosstown Classic (Cubs vs. White Sox) and Freeway Series (Dodgers vs. Angels). The Mets have started to show some signs of life, sweeping the Tigers with a 9-4 victory on Thursday to move to 7-3 in their past 10. The Yankees, meanwhile, have hit the skids, losing six of their past eight. Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA) is set to start for the Mets against fellow right-hander Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35). The Yankees win in 55% of model simulations, and the model loves the Over 7 play, which hits in 75.5% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Sign up now at FanDuel to bet on MLB and more to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers resources to its users to help them maintain healthy habits. Bettors can take advantage of tools like deposit limits, betting spend limits and self-exclusion measures. If you or someone you know has a problem, contact 1-800-RESET.