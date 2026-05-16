The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Sabres are fighting to keep their season alive when they visit the Canadiens in a Game 6 NHL playoff matchup, and there are other must-see events on tap like a full MLB schedule, the PGA Championship and MVP MMA 1's card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Canadiens fell behind 3-2 in Game 5 against the Sabres but roared to score four unanswered between the second and third periods to win the game 6-3 and take a 3-2 series lead. The action now shifts to Montreal, where the Canadiens can wrap this series up and move to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, who are 8-0 this postseason. If the Sabres can win on Saturday, Game 7 will take place in Buffalo on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Sabres winning in the majority of simulations at plus money to keep their season alive.

MLB's Rivalry Weekend features a number of intriguing matchups, including a clash between the Dodgers and Angels in Anaheim. Los Angeles has been fighting with San Diego for the NL West lead while the Angels have slid to last in the AL West. The Dodgers will fight to secure a series win after winning 6-0 on Friday. Two standout pitchers will take the mound on Saturday with lefty Justin Wrobleski (5-1, 2.42 ERA) going for the Dodgers while Jose Soriano (6-2, 1.66 ERA) starts for the Angels. The SportsLine model likes the Over on 8.5 runs as that hits in more than 60% of simulations. Sign up to wager on the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB games and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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