FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder, Avalanche-Golden Knights, MLB on Sunday

There are two massive playoff games headlining Sunday's sports schedule, perfect for claiming the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet is for $5 or more and wins. The Thunder are up 2-1 on the Spurs, who host Game 4 Sunday night, while the Avalanche find themselves down 2-0 to the Golden Knights with the series now in Las Vegas. The Thunder are 2.5-point underdogs, according to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Thunder have responded well after their Game 1 loss to the Spurs, winning each of the last two games to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals. The Spurs won Game 1 in double overtime, but it looks like depth is the key factor in this series. While San Antonio has leaned heavily on its top players like Victor Wembanyama, OKC has gotten excellent contributions from its bench across the first three games. Are the Spurs running out of gas? Sunday will be very telling in that regard. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Thunder winning in 56% of simulations. Bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Avalanche were the unquestioned top team heading into the postseason, and they've been viewed as the Stanley Cup favorite for months after winning the Presidents' Trophy while scoring the most goals and allowing the fewest in the regular season. They started the postseason 8-1, but they now face a 2-0 deficit to the Golden Knights, who return home for Game 3. The Avs have been without star defenseman Cale Makar, and they've been outscored 7-3 this series. The SportsLine model is backing Vegas to take a 3-0 lead as the Golden Knights win in 50% of simulations at plus money. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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