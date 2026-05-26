FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder, Avalanche-Golden Knights, MLB on Tuesday

More critical playoff action is on tap Tuesday, and fans who want to make the most of the sports betting options can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The NBA Playoffs feature Game 5 of Spurs vs. Thunder, while the Golden Knights will try to finish off the sweep of the Presidents' Trophy winning Avalanche in the NHL Playoffs. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs series has been a slugfest so far, and the Spurs are the latest to land a solid blow, with their 103-82 victory on Sunday tying the series at 2-2. Victor Wembanyama had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks for San Antonio, while league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a team-high 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting for Oklahoma City. Isaiah Hartenstein (12) and Chet Holmgren (10) were the only other Thunder starters to score in double digits as OKC shot just 33% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. The New York Knicks are awaiting their NBA Finals opponent, but it could be a while before this battle of Western Conference powerhouses is decided. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Thunder winning in 62% of simulations, but San Antonio covers the 5.5-point spread 49% of the time. The top play from the model is Under 216.5, which gets a 'B' grade in hitting at a 60.6% rate. Bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Colorado Avalanche appear to have met their match in the Western Conference Final, and the Vegas Golden Knights hope to finish things off in Game 4. Vegas needed six games to get past both the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks but have outscored the Avs 12-6 in going up 3-0. Colorado needed nine games to get here, but goaltender Scott Wedgewood has been shaky and now superstar Nathan MacKinnon is hobbled after blocking a shot in the 5-3 loss in Game 3. He played limited shifts in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin missed the final period injured. Mitchell Marner, now the favorite to win the Conn Smythe with MacKinnon slowed and the Avs on the brink of elimination, has an NHL-best 21 postseason points. The SportsLine model is backing Vegas to finish the sweep, with the Golden Knights winning 52% of the time in what is close to a pick 'em game. That play earns a 'B' grade from the model. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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