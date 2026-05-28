FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder, Cubs-Pirates, MLB on Thursday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The NBA Playoffs have the spotlight on Thursday as the defending champion Thunder can book another trip to the NBA Finals with a victory against the Spurs. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information and terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a dud in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs with a statement in Game 5. OKC was led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 points and nine rebounds, but he got plenty of support in a 127-114 victory Tuesday for a 3-2 series lead. Alex Caruso had 22 points off the bench, Jared McCain scored 20 as an injury fill-in and Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for 28 points and 26 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama scored 12 of his 20 points at the free throw line and went 4-for-15 from the field for the Spurs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes a play on the total here, with Under 219.5 hitting 62.1% of the time for a 'B' grade. Bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

There are only three MLB matchups after 4 p.m. ET, but one is an intriguing Pirates vs. Cubs matchup with Paul Skenes on the mound for Pittsburgh. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is looking to avoid a third consecutive loss and stop giving up home runs. The Pittsburgh star is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and leads MLB with a 0.82 WHIP but is allowing almost one homer per nine innings, much higher than his 0.59 per-nine career average. The Cubs' bats have been struggling, but they snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory Wednesday against the Pirates and can split the four-game series with a victory. The SportsLine model likes Over 7.5 runs, which gets a 'B' grade in hitting in 64.5% of simulations, and the Cubs win 43% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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