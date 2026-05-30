FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 7, Cubs-Cardinals on Saturday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new FanDuel users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Saturday features the best words in sports: Game 7. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will square off in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. There are also 15 MLB games, Arsenal vs. PSG in the Champions League final, and much more. Sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Spurs were dominant in Game 6, winning by 27 points in a game where the top superstars for each side spent the majority of the fourth quarter on the bench to rest up for Game 7 in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 40-8 in OKC this season, but three of those losses have come to the Spurs, including Game 1 of this series. The model says the defending champs will close out the series at home, as they win in 60% of simulations at -149. Bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Chicago Cubs have been as streaky as any team in recent memory as they have two separate 10-game winning streaks as well as a 10-game losing streak, and they're only 58 games into the season. They were able to shake off that recent skid this week by winning two in a row over the Pirates before losing the series opener to the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night. The NL Central has been incredible this year, and every team remains .500 or better as we near the start of June. Ben Brown (1-2, 2.01 ERA) starts for the Cubs against the Cardinals' Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.44 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Cardinals covering the +1.5 run line in 65% of simulations, while the Cardinals win outright 48% of the time. Sign up here to wager on the MLB and more to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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