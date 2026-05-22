FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder, Golden Knights-Avalanche, MLB on Friday

The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Western Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs are tied 1-1, with the Spurs set to host the Thunder for Game 3 on Friday. In the NHL Playoffs, the Golden Knights struck first in their Western Conference Final showdown with the Avalanche, and Game 2 is Friday in Denver. A full 15-game MLB schedule is among the many other sports betting options as the weekend arrives. Sign up at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were the best of the best in the NBA regular season, and their matchup in the West finals has lived up to its billing so far. San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama dominated in Game 1, and two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to form in Game 2. The Spurs handed the Thunder their first loss of the postseason as Wemby dropped 41 points and 24 rebounds in a 122-115 double-overtime victory in Game 1, but SGA scored 30 and had nine assists to lead a 122-113 OKC victory in Game 2. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Thunder winning 58% of the time as a plus-money underdog, with the money line pick earning a 'B' grade. Bet on the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Colorado Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy with the most points in the NHL regular season, but that didn't mean intimidate the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas silenced the crowd at Ball Arena on its way to a 4-2 victory in Game 1, but Colorado made it interesting when it pulled within 3-2 with 2:21 left. Vegas got an empty-net goal to seal it. The Golden Knights put a lot of pressure on Avs goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who has struggled at times in these playoffs. Netminder Carter Hart made 36 saves and his Vegas teammates blocked 23 shots as Colorado had a 38-23 edge in shots. The SportsLine model likes the Golden Knights in Game 2, with the money line play earning a 'B' grade. Vegas is winning in 43% of model simulations as a plus-money underdog. Sign up here to wager on the NHL Playoffs to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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