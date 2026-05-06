The latest FanDuel promo code offers $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins for Wednesday sports betting. The NBA and NHL playoffs keep rolling with 76ers vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Spurs, while Canadiens vs. Sabres and Ducks vs. Golden Knights are Wednesday's NHL matchups. According to the latest NHL odds at FanDuel, the Sabres are -130 money line favorites at home against the Canadiens. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information and the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and the second favorite behind the Thunder at FanDuel to win the NBA title, but the Minnesota Timberwolves aren't intimidated. Minnesota saw the surprising return of Anthony Edwards from a knee injury for Game 1 and pulled off the upset as a 9.5-point road underdog on Monday. Edwards had 18 points and Julius Randle scored 21 in the 104-102 victory. San Antonio is favored by 9.5 again in Game 2. Victor Wembanyama had 12 blocks, 11 rebounds and 11 points for the Spurs, but it wasn't enough. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees some value on Minnesota to win again, as it does so in 37% of the model's simulations at plus money. The model's best play is on the total, as Over 215.5 earns an 'A' grade in hitting at a 61.4% rate. Bet on Timberwolves vs. Spurs and more NBA at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Montreal Canadiens might be a little fatigued as they visit the Buffalo Sabres in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series in the 2026 NHL Playoffs. Montreal comes off a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a series that went seven games and saw four go to overtime. All seven were decided by one goal, and the series was physical from start to finish. The Sabres eliminated the Bruins in six games, with that series wrapping up last Friday, while the Habs finished off the Bolts on Sunday. Buffalo is a -130 money-line favorite in the latest Canadiens vs. Sabres odds, but the SportsLine model has Montreal winning in the majority of simulations. The model has a 'B' grade on Canadiens on the money line, as they win 56% of the time as plus-money underdogs.

In MLB, the Yankees and Rays are both rolling as they battle atop the AL East, with both bringing five-game win streaks into Wednesday. Tampa Bay faces the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the Yankees host the Rangers at 7:05 p.m. ET. New York has scored 199 runs and outscored its opponents by 79 this season. The Yankees beat Texas 7-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday, getting homers from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Paul Goldschmidt and two doubles and three RBI from Cody Bellinger. Will Warren (4-0, 2.39 ERA) is set to start for New York against Nathan Eovaldi (3-4, 4.76) and the SportsLine model has the Yankees winning in 66% of its simulations. Sign up to wager on NHL and MLB games and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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