Fans who want to try their hand at sports betting on Monday can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code for new users and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Thunder will try to close out the Lakers on Monday, while the Pistons will aim for a commanding 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In the NHL Playoffs, the Wild are up 2-1 in their series after an emphatic 5-1 victory against the Avalanche in Game 3. Click here to sign up and get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't slowed down after entering the NBA Playoffs as the Western Conference top seed with the NBA's best record. Now, they'll try to complete the sweep of the Lakers. OKC swept the Suns in the first round and have won the three games against L.A. by an average of almost 20 points. LeBron James has tried to lift up the Lakers in the absence of Luka Doncic, but the Thunder have kept cruising. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.3 points and 7 assists in the playoffs, and Chet Holmgren is scoring 19 points and blocking two shots per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has OKC winning 74% of the time, and its top play is on Over 214.5, which hits 60% of the time for a 'B' grade. Sign up here to wager on the NBA and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

In the NHL Playoffs, the Minnesota Wild have knocked the Colorado Avalanche from their favorite status to win the Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes are now the top choice, priced at +150 at FanDuel, just ahead of Colorado (+190), after the Wild cruised to the Game 3 victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored the opening goal and had assists on the next two as Minnesota chased Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood. He was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who could be back in net Monday. Meanwhile, Jesper Wallstedt had 35 saves for Minnesota. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avs to get back on track, as they are winning in 58% of its simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade. Colorado is a -133 road favorite on the money line. Sign up now at FanDuel to bet on the NHL Playoffs and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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