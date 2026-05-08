With a busy weekend coming up, Friday is the perfect time for new bettors to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. Spurs vs. Timberwolves is tied 1-1 in the NBA Playoffs, while Buffalo won the opener of the Canadiens vs. Sabres series in the NHL, and they're back at it Friday night. Sign up at FanDuel now and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest FanDuel new-user offer. This promo is available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age and are in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs were stunned in their Western Conference semifinals opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They got their revenge in Game 2. Anthony Edwards made his surprise return from injury for Monday's Game 1, and the Timberwolves used that spark to edge San Antonio, 104-102. The second-seeded Spurs acknowledged the wake-up call and demolished Minnesota, 133-95, in Game 2. That 38-point loss was the worst playoff setback in franchise history. Now, the Spurs are favored by 4.5 points on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, gives a 'B' grade to Under 216.5 points, which hits 59% of the time. Bet on Spurs vs. Timberwolves and more NBA at FanDuel, where new users can earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The Buffalo Sabres made the most of their return to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2007 by beating Montreal, 4-2 at home in Game 1. The Sabres were one of the hottest teams in the NHL the second half of the regular season, winning 18 of their final 25 games to surge to an Atlantic Division title. Wednesday's victory pushed them to 5-2 in the NHL playoffs, even though the Habs outshot them 28-16 and won 32 of 51 faceoffs. Montreal's Cole Caufield has just one goal after scoring 51 in the regular season, and captain Nick Suzuki has two, though they have combined for eight assists. The SportsLine model likes Montreal's chances in Game 2, as they win 52% of the time as plus-money underdogs, earning the money-line play (+114) a 'B' grade. Sign up here to wager on the NHL and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

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