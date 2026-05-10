The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Spurs are up 2-1 in their second-round series against the Timberwolves, while the Ducks will try to tie their series with the Golden Knights in Game 4 on Sunday. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 points at home against the Timberwolves. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook – bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started with signing up. This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

After a narrow loss in Game 1, it's been all Spurs in this second-round matchup. San Antonio blew out the Timberwolves by 38 points in Game 2 before winning by seven on Friday in Minnesota. The action continues in Minnesota in Game 4, where the Timberwolves will aim to even things up at 2-2. The good news is Anthony Edwards looks just fine as he scored 32 points in 41 minutes in the Game 3 loss. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has Minnesota winning in 47% of sims at plus money. Sign up here to wager on the NBA and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at FanDuel:

The Golden Knights are once again surging at the right time as they're up 2-1 in their series against the Ducks. Vegas took Game 1 3-1 before Anaheim bounced back in Game 2 with a 3-1 win of its own. Vegas was in full control in Game 3 in front of the Ducks' home crowd, winning 6-2 to take a 2-1 series lead. The Ducks will try to even things up in front of their fans on Sunday, but it won't be easy given Vegas' veteran roster is loaded with postseason experience. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Ducks on the money line as they win Game 4 in 54% of its sims. Sign up now at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers tools and resources to its bettors like gaming limits, activity alerts and a live chat feature to help bettors game responsibly. FanDuel also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.