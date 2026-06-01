FanDuel promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for White Sox-Twins, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB on Monday

New users who want to place wagers can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Monday sports betting options center on MLB. The NBA and NHL playoffs restart this week, but Monday features a nine-game MLB schedule highlighted by White Sox vs. Twins and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. The French Open continues, and there's plenty of futures betting. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If your first bet of at least $5 wins, you will get $150 in FanDuel bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire after 72 hours. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The AL Central is a division of streaking teams right now, and the White Sox are the only ones headed the right way. The South Siders have won five straight games and are one game behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, who have lost their past two. On Monday, the White Sox visit the Twins, who are third in the division. The hosts have lost their past five and are 6.5 games behind Cleveland. The Royals have lost six in a row, and Detroit is on a four-game slide and sits in the Central cellar. Chicago will be without star rookie Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami for 4-6 weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury last week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the total, with Over 8.5 runs hitting in 57.7% of its simulations for a 'B' grade. Bet on White Sox-Tigers and more MLB games at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

The two-time defending champions Dodgers have a 5.5-game lead over San Diego in the NL West, and the Diamondbacks are another game back. Arizona will look to make up ground at home when it hosts L.A. on Monday. The Dodgers are 14-3 in their past 17 games and smashed the Phillies 9-1 on Sunday to win two of their three matchups. Arizona was just swept by Seattle, but two of the games went to extra innings and the Diamondbacks won 10 of 11 games before that. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70 ERA) is set to start for the Dodgers against Arizona left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.31 ERA). The SportsLine model has 'B' grades on both Over 9 runs -- which hits 57.7% of the time -- and Arizona +1.5 on the run line (-127), which hits at a 56% clip. Sign up now to wager on MLB at FanDuel and earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

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